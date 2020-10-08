New Delhi: The Delhi government has allowed restaurants in the city to operate round-the-clock amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In another major relief to city restaurants, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government stated that the requirement of tourism licenses will be removed. Also Read - Indian-Origin Researchers Use Bovine Adenovirus to Develop Covid Vax

According to a statement by the Delhi government, the government also announced other measures such as initiating a process to abolish police licenses and health trade licenses from local bodies for restaurants to end 'permit raj' in the industry.

The Delhi government said such steps will help the industry generate more employment through higher demand. This will set an example of the 'Delhi Model' of ease of doing business, it said.

“On the request of restaurateurs to allow 24×7 business, it was agreed that restaurants will be allowed to operate at all hours subject to the condition that they submit an undertaking that they will take care of the health and security of their entire staff,” the statement said.

Kejriwal also directed that health trade licenses issued by municipal corporations to restaurants should be abolished within 10 days, it said.

In a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, the excise department agreed to review the existing policy of a 10 per cent automatic increase in the license fees every year.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also attended the meeting, directed that steps be taken for restaurants to pay texcise by March 31 from the existing deadline of February 28, and for them to make quarterly license fee payments without interest, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) members and ministers and senior officers. In the meeting, decisions were taken for the economic revival of the hospitality industry.

“Delhi’s restaurants are the pride of Delhi and provide employment to lakhs of people. I have directed all respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants,” Kejriwal said after the meeting.

The NRAI gave a detailed presentation for relief and ease of regulations and on ‘permit raj’ constraining the restaurant industry’s growth in Delhi.

The meeting decided to implement measures to ensure introduction of licensing reforms in the restaurant industry.

CM Kejriwal directed that health trade licenses, which are issued by municipal corporations to restaurants, should be abolished within 10 days.

Restaurateurs had earlier said the FSSAI, a body operating under the Centre, already issues food and safety hygiene licenses. Issuing of health trade licenses by local bodies duplicates the task and is irrelevant, they said.

