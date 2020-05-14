New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday decided to close the Ghazipur Mandi for two days for sanitisation soon after two COVID-19 cases were reported from the wholesale market. Also Read - Coronavirus: Mill Workers, Demanding Full Salaries, Pelt Stones at Factory in J&K's Kathua

"The Ghazipur mandi has been closed for two days during which the entire mandi will be sanitised. The APMC office has also been sealed," an official told news agency PTI.

The move from the Delhi government was taken after 2 senior officials of the Ghazipur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Notably, this is the first time that COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Ghazipur Mandi.

The coronavirus cases in the Gazipur market were reported days after at least 16 COVID-19 cases were reported from the Azadour mandi.

The official further stated that a surveillance team has started contact tracing for the two infected officials of the APMC and added that 11 staff members will undergo COVID-19 test on Friday.

On the other hand, the authorities at the mandi have urged the government to conduct COVID-19 test for all traders and labourers at the market.

With about 450 shops, the Ghazipur mandi caters to the need of a large population in east Delhi and National Capital Region towns of Ghaziabad and Noida. More than 2,500 people work in the mandi.

As a preventive measure, a police team has been deployed round-the-clock to check unnecessary movement of people at the mandi.