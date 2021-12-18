New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals in the national capital into dedicated Omicron centres. The four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj) and Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad).Also Read - Omicron Spread Doubling In Nearly 3 Days In Areas With Local Transmission, Cases Reported In 89 Countries : WHO

With this move, now a total of five hospitals in Delhi, including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) will now provide the treatment for the new COVID variant. As many as 10 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Delhi so far, while the national tally crosses 100 on Friday, affecting 11 states and Union Territories across the country. Also Read - Reinfection Risk With Omicron Is 5.4 Times Greater Than Delta: Study

Meanwhile, the case of Omicron variant of coronavirus are doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday, according to Reuters’ report. The cases of the new variant of COVID-19 have been reported in at least 89 countries till now, the global body said. Also Read - India Could See 14 Lakh Cases Daily: Govt Draws Parallel With The UK As Omicron Tally Crosses 100 Mark

Earlier today, members of the National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee predicted the third wave in India early next year, and said daily caseload of coronavirus in India that is currently around 7,500 infections is expected to increase once the Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant.

Vidyasagar, who is also the head of the National Covid-19 Supermodel Committee, said that India will have Omicron’s third wave but it will be milder than the second wave.

“Third wave is likely to arrive early next year in India. It should be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present in the country now. There will definitely be a third wave. Right now, we are at around 7,500 cases per day which is sure to go up once Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant,” he told news agency ANI.

As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. However, the new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 25. On November 26, the global body named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as “Omicron’ and classified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’.