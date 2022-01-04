New Delhi: In view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Tuesday directed all private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital–with 50 or more beds– to reserve at least 40 per cent of their total bed capacity for coronavirus patients. According to the latest directive, the private hospitals are asked to reserve 40 per cent of ward bed capacity, along with 40 per cent of ICU bed capacity for COVID patients. Also Read - Delhi Covid Big Update: Govt Likely To Make First Covid Vaccine Dose Mandatory For Entry To Public Places

The government said that the decision was taken in view sudden upsurge of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital in the past four days. It noted that COVID positivity rate in Delhi has exponentially risen from 2.44 per cent on December 31 to more than 8 per cent on Tuesday. Also Read - Delhi Covid: Govt Cuts Rates of RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests | Check New Prices Here

The Delhi government also observed that the transmissibility of the new variant of SARs- CoV-2 (B.1.1.529) is very high and the number of Omicron positive cases in the community is rising exponentially, which may lead to increased requirement of hospitalization. Also Read - Delhi Covid Travel Update: NO RT-PCR Test Report Required For Spicejet Passengers From THESE 3 States

In June, after the second wave of COVID-19 subsided in Delhi, the government had permitted keepers of all private hospitals and nursing home–having total bed capacity of 100 beds or more– to reduce their reserve capacity for COVID oxygenated bed to 30 per cent of their total bed capacity. Further, private hospitals and nursing homes having total bed capacity less than 100 beds were also allowed to exercise an option regarding reserving COVID beds in their respective hospitals.

The government further allowed these hospitals to reduce their reserve capacity for Covid oxygenated beds to 10 per cent of their total bed capacity in October, in view of rising cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.