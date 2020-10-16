New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday exempted electric, battery-operated vehicles from registration fee in the national capital under its new Electric Vehicle Policy. Also Read - Watch: Traffic Cop Dragged on Car's Bonnet in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan

Taking to Twitter, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said," Congrats again, Delhi! Next in the list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi govt exempts the Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way!"

Earlier, the Kejriwal government had exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles. The Transport Department in its notification issued last week had asserted the lieutenant governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted tax levied on battery-operated vehicles with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the decision “another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi”.

In August, Kejriwal had announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, promising to waive road tax and registration fee and to provide an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars. The policy focused to enhance adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi by incentivising their purchase and use and raising registration to five lakh by 2024.