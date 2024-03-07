Delhi Govt Extends Free Electricity Bills And Subsidies Till Next Year; Details Here

The Delhi government has announced that free electricity bills and subsidies for the people will continue next year.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a bold move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Delhi government has announced the extension of free electricity bills and subsidies for the next year. Atishi Singh, a top leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi Minister, has stated that the provision of free electricity bills and subsidies will continue in 2024–2025.

AAP leader and minister Atishi says, “..I am extremely glad to announce that in today’s cabinet meeting, it has been decided that free electricity bills and subsidies will continue in 2024-2025 as well for the people of Delhi..”

Watch:

CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Delhi People Family

After the Delhi Finance Minister presented the budget of Rs 76000 crore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi to vote for all 7 candidates of the INDIA bloc adding that people of Delhi are like his family.

Hitting out at the center while accusing them of toppling the AAP government, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, “You (the public) gave me 62 seats (in the 2020 elections) and 67 seats (in the 2015 elections), only then could my government run; otherwise, if we had gotten 40 seats, these people would have toppled my government. Everyone is seeing how the BJP, LG and the central government create obstacles in every work.”

“I am fighting with all of them. What did the people of Delhi get by electing 7 BJP MPs? I want to tell the people that they should elect 7 MPs from the INDIA Alliance, it will strengthen me. 13 MPs will come from Punjab, we have 10 in Rajya Sabha, and overall we will have 25-30 MPs, then no one will have the power to stop our work…” The Delhi CM added.

Speaking about appearing before ED virtually after March 12, Delhi CM Kejriwal has said, “My stand has always been that ED summonses are illegal. I have written to them (ED) many times but they have not responded…I have written that I am not hiding anything and am ready to answer all your questions, which you can ask through video conferencing. This is my right…There is no demand from my side, but if they want, they can telecast the question live…”

(With inputs from agencies)

