New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to extend the validity of all transport documents, including existing driving license, and permits, till November 30. According to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, this step has been taken keeping in view the problems of the common people, especially during the Covid times, and to reduce overcrowding at zonal offices.

The transport department will issue necessary orders regarding this extension soon, an official said.

In recent times, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has taken several steps to avoid people’s gathering at zonal offices for licence related queries and tasks. Under this initiative, soon Delhiites will be able to get a learning driving licence at home as most of the transport services will be brought under the ambit of the online system.

The Delhi government is also planning to include around 88 Delhi University colleges in license making task which will be open for college students as well.

In a bid to make the whole system more efficient and readily available, the government has also come up with the DigiLocker platform or the mParivahan mobile app, after the installation of which car or two-wheeler owners will not have to carry their Driving License (DL) and Registration Certificate (RC) all the time. Instead, they can provide a soft copy of these documents to the traffic police or transport department.

Meanwhile, in order to help Delhi find the pollution that emerges out of vehicles, it has been made mandatory for vehicle owners to carry valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates or pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and an additional action of a suspended driving license for three months.

“The Transport department, Government of NCT of Delhi, in its ongoing efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in Delhi, requests all motor vehicle owners in the city to ply their vehicles only with valid PUC certificate,” said a notice issued by the Delhi Transport department on September 20.