Delhi Govt Holds Meeting Amid Worsening Air Quality, Dust Storm Predicted for Tomorrow | Key Updates

Central Pollution Control Board data showed Delhi's AQI at 395 ('very poor') at 9 am, just five notches short of touching the 'severe' level.

New Delhi: The ongoing dust storm in the national capital will continue till tomorrow i.e. 18 May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted on Wednesday. The weatherman further informed that the dust storm is also likely to be witnessed in isolated pockets over Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

For May 18, the weather office has said that the national capital could see strong surface winds during the day while for May 19, it has said that there is a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds.

Here are the top updates:

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of the officials of his department and the city’s pollution control board, as the national capital recorded close to ‘severe’ level air quality index (AQI).

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was close to the ‘severe’ level on an overcast Wednesday morning while the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The weather office has predicted dust storm or thunderstorm during the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely in isolated places of north Delhi, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak and Kharkhoda of Haryana, and Baraut, Bagpat and Khekra of Uttar Pradesh

Yesterday, the national capital saw strong winds leading to raising dust and affecting air quality as well as reducing visibility to 1,000 metres.

