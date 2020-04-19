New Delhi: To prevent the spread of coronavirus in the national capital the Delhi government on Sunday increased the list of containment zones to 78 from the previous 76. Th government added two more areas to the list — Plot No. 1294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC Office Kapashera and EA Block in Inderpuri. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Govt Identifies 8 More Areas as 'Containment Zones', Total at 68

On Saturday, the Delhi government increased the containment zones to 76 after after eight new areas were included in the list. Some of these areas included Khazirabad in New Friends Colony, Israel Camp in Rang Puri Pahari and Oberoi Apartments in Central Delhi. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: Containment Operations Will be Scaled Down if...

Containment zones are the areas where COVID-19 cases are detected. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the containment operation includes sealing of the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified in these areas. Also Read - Coronavirus Case in Delhi: Govt Increases Containment Zones to 60

On Sunday, the Delhi government began testing people for coronavirus in various containment zones spread across the city. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the AAP government has acquired 42,000 such kits.

The rapid antibody tests were initiated in Delhi on Sunday for all the containment zones across the national capital.

As per updates on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 1893, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day.