New Delhi: A day ahead of the repatriation of Indian nationals stranded abroad, the Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines for handling of the passengers at Delhi Airport. The guidelines have been issued in view of the phased return of Indians stranded abroad by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The order, which was sent by the Delhi health secretary, said guidelines have been issued for screening and handling of such passengers on their return to the city airport to mitigate the possibility of spread of COVID-19.

Issuing the guidelines, the Delhi government said that the returning passengers will be quarantined for a period of 14 days at a paid facility from the date of arrival as per the protocol of the Central government.

In the guidelines, the Delhi government said that it will create a paid quarantine facility near the airport. “Nodal officers will be appointed and DTC buses will be deployed for the hassle-free movement of passengers in the national capital,” the Delhi government said.

The DGHS would provide media teams, PPE kits at the paid quarantine facility and a team can be formed by taking doctors from less loaded hospitals in the national capital.

“The passengers who are not the residents of Delhi can be looked after by the resident Commissioners and nodal officers of their respective states and they can take care of their people,” the Delhi government said in its guidelines.

Notably, Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.