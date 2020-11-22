New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday launched its large-scale RT-PCR testing drive from the Old Rajinder Nagar area with mobile COVID-19 testing vans. Also Read - Punjab Ready to Help Delhi Govt to Fight COVID Crisis: CM Amarinder Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA From Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha launched the free testing van near Aggarwal Sweets on Bada Bazar Road. Also Read - Kejriwal Urges AAP Leaders, Workers to Visit Public Places & Distribute Free Masks

The Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman himself got tested at the mobile Covid-19 testing van. The AAP tweeted pictures from the drive, showing Chadha getting tested and distributing free face masks in the market area. Also Read - Gradual Reduction in Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Shows Covid Spread Decreasing in Delhi: Satyender Jain

.@raghav_chadha, MLA, Rajinder Nagar launches Kejriwal Sarkaar's large-scale RT-PCR testing drive at Old Rajinder Nagar through COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van. Also urges citizens to wear mask to fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/qKjjy5QOVP — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 22, 2020

More than 170 people got their RT-PCR tests done for COVID-19 within four hours.

“At the mobile van, a person is required to only share their name, phone number and address to register for the test. The test result will be sent to their mobile phone within 24 hours,” Chadha said.

Increased RT-PCR testing is an effective way of knowing just how much has COVID-19 spread in Delhi, the Rajinder Nagar MLA said.

“We don’t want to be a mere statistic, but take proactive and effective steps to contain the further spread of this dreadful pandemic. I urge citizens to please get tested as and when they exhibit the slightest of symptoms. That can go a long way in saving many lives and containing the spread,” Chadha said.

The mobile coronavirus testing vans would extend free COVID-19 testing facility to residents.

Residents of Rajinder Nagar were also spreading awareness of the innitative via WhatsApp. One such message in a WhatsApp group said: “There is one mobile COVID testing van stationed near Aggarwal Sweets, Bada Bazaar Marg, Old Rajinder Nagar. This van is conducting RT-PCR tests. You can get yourself tested and inform others who want to get tested. Thank you to authorities for this initiative.”

Amid a record surge of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, also being called the third wave of the pandemic, the Delhi government has raised the RT-PCR testing capacity to 37,000 tests a day.

Over the last few weeks, Delhi has reported huge daily spike in coronavirus cases. The total number of cases has climbed to 5,23,117 and deaths to 8,270.