New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday inaugurated a web portal for self-monitoring of compliance with dust control guidelines at construction and demolition sites in the capital. The city government also launched the anti-dust campaign on Thursday. Giving further details, Rai said that the campaign will continue till October 29.

"It is difficult to monitor all construction sites manually…We will try to bring all such sites on this web portal. The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance of dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis," Rai added.

The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management had earlier asked Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to develop an online mechanism for monitoring the compliance of dust mitigation measures by project proponents in NCR.

All project proponents are compulsorily needed to register on the web portal. The project proponents will be given scores based on their self-assessment. Based on the score obtained, actions will be taken. A notice will be served through the portal itself, he said.

There is also a provision to deposit a fine, if imposed, through the portal. Beginning next week, the government will train all state-run and private agencies engaged in construction and demolition in this regard, the minister added.

The training is likely to be completed by the end of October. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee(DPCC) will start monitoring the compliance of dust control guidelines at construction sites through the web portal from November 1.

(With Inputs From PTI)