New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday night issued an order saying all asymptomatic passengers who enter or de-board in NCT of Delhi shall home-quarantine themselves for seven days.

In its earlier order, the Delhi government had only said that people entering Delhi should monitor themselves for the next 14 days and call the District Surveillance Officer for any suspected symptoms of coronavirus.

In the order, the Delhi government has also instructed all district magistrates to keep a watch on the implementation of the norm. In this regard, the DDMA has designated KS Meena as the nodal officer for the responsibility.

All asymptomatic passengers who enter in Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days: Delhi Disaster Management Authority #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2OJ9xNnqaj — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

The airport, railway and transport departments will submit passenger manifests to the office of the principal secretary of revenue department on daily basis, said the order by Delhi Chief secretary and chairman of executive committee of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Vijay Dev.

“All asymptomatic passengers who enter/de-board in NCT of Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days (in place of 14 days of self monitoring of health…),” said the order, which came on a day Delhi recorded 1,513 fresh coronavirus cases, highest single-day spike.

The principal secretary (Revenue) will forward the passenger manifests to the district magistrates concerned to ensure that the passengers in their areas abide by the norm.

Apart from Delhi, the Karnataka government had also reduced the mandatory 14 days of quarantine period to seven days for asymptomatic travellers coming to the state except for those coming from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday extended the 14-day quarantine period to 21 days for those returning from the country’s 75 worst coronavirus-hit cities, which included Delhi, Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, people coming from these cities will be quarantined at an institutional facility for a week. Thereafter, they will be home quarantined for 14 days.