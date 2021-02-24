New Delhi: Amid the surge of COVID cases in five states in India, the Delhi Government on Wednesday decided to make it essential for those arriving from those states to carry a negative Covid test report from Friday, sources say. People traveling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab by flights, trains or buses will have to show a negative RT-PCR test from Saturday to March 15. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 6218 New COVID Cases; Inter-district Travel Banned From Parbhani to Vidarbha | Top Points

Sources say the Delhi government took the decision because in the past week, 86 percent of the new virus cases have emerged from these states. Officers in these states will be asked to verify Covid negative reports from tests taken up to 72 hours before the flight before allowing passengers to leave for Delhi.

The new rule will be in place from Friday midnight to March 15, 12 noon, sources said.