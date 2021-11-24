New Delhi: The first train carrying senior citizens from Delhi to Ayodhya for pilgrimage will depart next week on December 3, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday. The Delhi government has also decided to include Vailankanni Church in Tamil Nadu to the list of pilgrimage sites under its free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens, Kejriwal said.Also Read - Will Delhi Schools, Colleges Reopen? Kejriwal Govt to Take Final Decision Today | Read Details

The Delhi government will resume the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana' on December 3 when senior citizen pilgrims will travel to Ayodhya, he said. The Delhi Cabinet had approved the inclusion of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the scheme last month. "We were getting requests from our Christian brothers to add some pilgrimage sites to the scheme. We have decided to include Vailankanni Church to the scheme," Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

About Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

The Delhi government, under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, bears the expenditure of the entire pilgrimage of a number of senior citizens to 13 circuits, including places like Puri, Rameswaram, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar and Tirupati.

Any resident of the national capital aged 60 or above can avail the scheme after acquiring a certificate from a local MLA, stating that he lives in the legislator’s constituency.

One attendant aged 21 or more can accompany each traveller. The government bears the expenses for the attendant too.

The pilgrimage scheme had been halted due to COVID-19, but now it will be resuming.

The ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna’ was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on January 9, 2018.

More than 35,000 senior citizens have availed the scheme till date.

