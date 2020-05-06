New Delhi: A total of 4,000 Tablighi members who had completed their required quarantine period in various centres across the national capital will be released. Further, all those who are named and needed in investigation in Markaz incident will be sent to police custody, as per the Delhi government’s orders. Also Read - Karnataka IAS Officer Issued Show Cause Notice For His Tweet on Tablighi Jamaat Donors

"All others need to be sent back to their home states. For this, Delhi government's home department has been asked to get in touch with resident commissioners of the states," sources told news agency PTI.

According to the government, Delhi has currently around 4,000 Tablighi members in quarantine centres .

“Around 900 belong to Delhi while rest are from other states. A majority of them hail from Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

“Delhi government is already in touch with other state governments to make transport arrangement for their return,” they said.

Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members had been taken out of its Markaz (centre) in Nizamuddin, where they had gathered for a religious congregation, and quarantined as the area became a major hotspot after a number of members tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 31, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch had lodged an FIR against seven people, including Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, on a complaint by Station House Officer Nizamuddin for holding the congregation here allegedly in violation of the orders against large gathering and for not maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Later, Saad was booked for culpable homicide after some of the attendees of the religious congregation died due to coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.