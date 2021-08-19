New Delhi: On account of the Muharram festival, the Delhi government has declared August 20 as a public holiday. The government had revised the holiday date from August 19 to August 20 as per an order issued by the Union government. As per reports, the city’s government’s General Administration Department (GAD) had earlier declared Muharram holiday on August 19 (Thursday), but later changed it to Friday following instructions from the Centre.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut Due to Muharram in These Cities | Full List Here

The Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, has also revised the holiday on account of Muharram from Thursday to Friday. The BSE, NSE, forex, and money markets will remain closed on Thursday in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in J&K's Srinagar, authorities have imposed restrictions in the Abi Guzar area of the city to prevent members of the Shia community from taking out any procession to mark Ashoora, the last day of the 10th day of the Muharram mourning period, as said by officials. According to the officials, security personnel in large numbers have been deployed to maintain law and order in the city. On Tuesday, Police officials had detained several members of the Shia community at various places in the city as they tried to take out processions.

To mark the eighth day of the 10-day Muharram mourning period, the traditional Muharram procession used to pass through the areas of Abi Guzar, Lal Chowk, and Dalgate areas. But it got banned soon after the eruption of militancy in 1990 as authorities maintain that the gathering has been used for propagating separatist politics. The processions of Muharram are expected in other parts of the valley including the old city.

(With Inputs from Agency)