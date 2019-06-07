The Delhi government has in its outcome budget 2019-20, released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, showed that it had to postpone the process of procuring 1,000 electric buses by a few months due to the model code of conduct (MCC) which was in place for the Lok Sabha polls.

The tenders, which had been approved by the government on March 2 this year for the first batch of 385 full-electric buses, had been floated on March 10, but due to the MCC being in place, the process had been put on hold, revealed the outcome budget of the transport department.

“As per revised schedule, the bids will be received on July 10, 2019. Induction schedule of the buses will be delayed accordingly,” it said.

The bids will open on July 30 and supply of buses by the manufacturer to the concessionaire will begin in July 2019. The roll-out was originally scheduled to begin from March 31.

Also, induction of 1,000 low-floor buses through the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be delayed as an earlier tender floated by the public transporter was scrapped since only one bidder had turned up.

The Delhi Cabinet will extend approval for fresh bid on June 20.

The first lot of 38 such buses is scheduled to arrive 25 weeks after the date of Cabinet decision. The rest will arrive in batches of 240 and the entire fleet will arrive by 41 weeks of the Cabinet decision, showed outcome budget document.

The roll-out of 1,000 standard-floor buses fitted with lifts for specially abled people will begin from July and the entire induction process will conclude by November, it said.

The outcome budget showed that the engagement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the transport department under the cluster scheme will begin in November with at least 25 per cent buses fetched in the first lot. The induction process will be completed by February 2020.

With PTI Inputs