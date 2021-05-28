New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced that it will provide a compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh to the kin of COVID-19 patients who died due to lack of oxygen. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has formed a committee of six doctors to prepare the framework of the compensation. Also Read - Denied Leave, COVID Positive PNB Employee Joins Duty with Oxygen Tank; Bank Denies Charges

The committee will decide the framework based on which a maximum compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given.

It will have the right to examine any documents related to oxygen supply, stock, and storage from the hospital concerned.

This committee will send its report to the Principal Secretary (Health), Delhi, on a weekly basis.

This amount will be an add-on to the already-announced Rs 50,000 compensation to families of those who died due to COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)