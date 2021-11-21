New Delhi: With restrictions to combat the high levels of air pollution coming to an end on Sunday, the Delhi government has called a review meeting on Monday. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair the high-level meeting with senior officers to review the restrictions imposed in the city.Also Read - DDMA Allows Standing Passengers in Delhi Metro, Buses to Tackle Pollution

Officials of all departments concerned will be in attendance, an official said.

To combat pollution, the Delhi government had on Wednesday issued ten directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

The Delhi government had banned construction and demolition activities in the city till November 21.

The Delhi government had also ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.

Gopal Rai had also said 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system.