New Delhi: Expressing solidarity and extending support, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday said that it will install Wifi hotspots for the protesting farmers at the Singhu border. Meeting their demands for free Wifi, the AAP government decided to install free hotspots at various spots on the Singhu border for the protesters.

Prior to this, the Delhi government had installed mobile toilets for the thousands of protesting farmers while extending support to their demands against the farm laws.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said said the decision has been taken by "farmers' 'sevadar Arvind Kejriwal".

“We want the farmers to stay in touch with their family. We have identified a few spots to install the WiFi hotspots. This is an initiative of Arvind Kejriwal and the party,” Chadha said. He also added that such hotspots will be installed if there is more demand.

Notably, the farmers from various parts of the country have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now to demand repeal of the three farm laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by opposition parties.

Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party have come out strongly in support of protesting farmers. Earlier this month, he had visited Singhu border, one of the protest sites, and reviewed arrangements made for farmers by the AAP-led city government.