New Delhi: To curb the stubble burning, the Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the Delhi government will start preparing its Pusa bio-decomposer, from September 24 and will be ready for use in rice fields by October 5. The bio decomposer Pusa is a microbial solution that has the potential to turn the stubble into manure.

The Environment Minister stated that his Union counterpart is yet to give time for a meeting on the use of Pusa bio-decomposer in states surrounding the capital and other pollution-related issues, and urged the Centre to act promptly.

"We will start preparing Pusa bio-decomposer from September 24 and it will be ready by October 5. We have advanced the process this year so that farmers have more time to prepare their fields for the next crop," Rai said during a press conference.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will launch the preparations at Kharkhari Nahar. A team of scientists from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and the Agriculture Department will supervise the process, he said. He added that, unlike last year, this time the solution will be used to decompose crop residue in basmati rice fields, too.

“Farmers told us that the combine harvester used to reap the paddy crop leaves a large quantity of residue behind. So, this time the solution will be sprayed wherever needed,” Rai said.

The solution will be used in at least 4,000 acres, which will cost the government Rs 50 lakh. “We have set up a 25-member team to register farmers who want to spray the solution in their fields,” the minister said.