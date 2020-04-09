New Delhi: As a number of reports surfaced that healthcare professionals are being misbehaved by people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his government will take strong action against such people. Also Read - Parts of Delhi, UP Sealed Amid Cases Rising; Trump, Bolsonaro Praise Modi | Today's Top Developments

Kejriwal was speaking about the incident where two female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour in Gautam Nagar.

"I'd like to warn people who misbehave with doctors/nurses that it won't be tolerated. They'll be given strictest punishment. Will take strictest action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel," he added.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that his government is providing free rations to 71 lakh people in the city.

“We understand that people are facing problems, but measures taken by authorities are necessary to contain coronavirus,” he added.

He also said that over 21 areas have been identified as containment zones in Delhi and people are not being allowed to enter or exit from these areas.

Kejriwal said that the containment exercise will be carried out in 21 areas of Delhi where COVID-19 cases have been found. “These areas will be completely sealed and residents will be home quarantined. Essential services will be delivered to the residents’ doorsteps,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government sealed of 20 coronavirus hotspots comprising small pockets of settlements and apartment complexes. The government also made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to contain the spread of the novel virus.

The announcements were made after Kejriwal held an emergency meeting with senior ministers and top officials of the Delhi government on Wednesday evening.

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also there in the meeting, said that strict action would be taken against those not wearing masks while stepping out of their houses.

“Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas and the government will ensure delivery of essential items there,” Sisodia said.