New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are on the rise in the national capital, the Delhi government is planning to use plasma enrichment technique to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients on trial basis. As per updates, the clinical trial for plasma technique will be conducted at ILBS.

Issuing a statement, the Delhi government advised all to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines and protocols issued by Union Health Ministry while dealing with COVID-19 patients.

The development comes hours after the Delhi government directed all district magistrates to identify paid-quarantine facilities in their respective areas in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Delhi government had last month identified paid quarantine facilities at three private hotels – Lemon Tree, Red Fox and IBIS – located at Aerocity in the national capital. The district magistrates have been asked to identify the facilities within three days and submit a report to the health department.

As per updates on Monday, Delhi reported a sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 356, taking the tally to 1,510, while four people died of the disease within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also set up a task force which will visit households in all districts of the city to identify suspected COVID-19 cases.

Known as the ‘Corona Foot Warriors Containment and Surveillance Force,’ the task force has been constituted at every booth level and each team will have five members including a booth-level officer, civil defence volunteer, police constable, sanitation and anganwadi worker.

The task force will also help in the smooth and speedy transportation of COVID-19 suspects to quarantine and isolation centres.