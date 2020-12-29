New Delhi: Students studying in Delhi government schools will now get dry ration under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday. Also Read - Delhi Schools to Remain Shut Till July 31; Officials Mull Cutting 30-50% Syllabus

Speaking at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area, CM Kejriwal said, “When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents’ account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry ration for six months.” Also Read - Prepare Micro-plan For Opening Delhi Schools: Manish Sisodia

The move comes in view of continued closure of schools since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools were partially reopened in some states from October 15. Also Read - Delhi Schools Reopening? Most People Not in Favour, Even After Lockdown, Classes With Only 30% Students

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for coronavirus is available.

(With inputs from PTI)