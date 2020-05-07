New Delhi: In yet another bid to discourage people from crowding, the Delhi government on Thursday launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital. Under this system, customers would be given specific time for purchasing liquor in the wake of violations of social distancing norms by people crowding such outlets. Also Read - Liquor Shops Reopening: Is Increased Price Helping? Here's What Numbers Say

The e-token will help maintaining social distancing and cut down on waiting time in long queues by specifying time for each e-coupon holder to buy liquor at a shop. Also Read - After Grocery, Now Zomato Plans to Venture Into Liquor Delivery: Report

According to an official statement, the government released a web link – www.qtoken.in – where people will be designated specific time for purchasing liquor after they fill personal details. Also Read - Good News For Liquor Lovers! Punjab, West Bengal Allow Home Delivery of Alcohol For Customers

The e-tokens will be sent on the mobile phones of the registered persons, it said.

The people will require to furnish address of liquor shop in their area along with their mobile number and other details, while applying for e-token on the web link.

The Delhi government had allowed opening of 200 liquor shops run by civic bodies but only 50 opened due to overcrowding, the statement said.

Notably, the Delhi government allowed sale of liquor from Monday. The rates of liquor were raised by 70 per cent of maximum retail price on Tuesday. Still large crowds gathered at the shops, violating social distancing norms amid the coronavirus outbreak.