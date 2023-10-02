Home

Delhi Govt’s ‘Green War Room’ To Function 24X7 From Tomorrow; Here’s How It Works

Delhi Govt's 'Green War Room. Image: Twitter/ studioyashlab

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s air pollution control center, the Green War Room, will start operating 24/7 from October 3rd, officials announced on Monday. The Green War Room, which was launched in 2020, is equipped with state-of-the-art air quality monitoring equipment and a team of experts, including scientists and data analysts. This team monitors all sources of air pollution in Delhi and assists the city administration in implementing its air pollution action plan, as per a report carried by news agency ANI.

“Though the Green War Room functions round-the-year, the 24X7 monitoring will start Tuesday onwards,” an official said.

The Delhi government on Friday launched a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution in the capital during the winter season, with a strong emphasis on addressing dust pollution, vehicular emissions and the open burning of garbage.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Announces Separate And Specific Action Plans

During a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that separate and specific action plans have been designed for each of the 13 air pollution hotspots in Delhi based on real-time data collected from 40 air quality monitoring stations in the capital.

Kejriwal said the winter action plan primarily focuses on preventing crop residue burning, dust pollution, vehicular and industrial emissions, open burning of garbage, regulating firecrackers, tree planting, ensuring effective implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan, managing e-waste and fostering collaboration with neighbouring states.

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai had earlier warned of stern action against project proponents at large construction and demolition sites flouting dust control norms. Rai had also announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers in the city.

Centre Implements GRAP To Control Pollution

GRAP is an emergency response mechanism based on the AQI level of Delhi and brings together multiple stakeholders, implementing agencies and authorities to respond to situations of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. GRAP will come into force on October 1 in the entire NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned the use of diesel generator sets for the industrial and commercial sectors in the National Capital Region (NCR) from May 15. The deadline for generator sets fitted with Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) is September 30.

(With inputs from ANI)

