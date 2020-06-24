New Delhi: In a big step towards curbing Coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced a new strategy to deal with the pandemic. As per the new COVID-19 response plan, all houses in the containment zones will be screened by June 30 while every house in the national capital will be screened by July 6. Also Read - Delhi News: IMD Declares Monsoon From Thursday as Heavy Rains Lash Parts of City

Delhi on Wednesday took over Tamil Nadu to become the state with the second highest cases. The national capital has 66,602 cases and 2,301 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu with 64,603 cases with 833 deaths. Also Read - Skin Hunger? New Study Identifies Reason Behind Craving Jadoo ki Jhappi Amid Social Distancing

Further, in view of the surge in the coronavirus cases, the Lt Governor had last week ordered mandatory institutional quarantine. The move was opposed by the AAP government. Also Read - Not a Fight Between Amit Shah Model And Kejriwal Model, Says Sisodia on Delhi COVID-19 Strategy

However, according to the order, all individuals who are positive will be referred to COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and presence of co-morbidities.

Simultaneously, physical assessment will also be done whether adequate facilities for home isolation like minimum of two rooms and a separate toilet exists so that family members and neighbours are protected, and a cluster of cases does not develop in that locality, the order had said.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a spike of almost 16,000 fresh cases of the novel Coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the total in the country to 4.5 lakh with 465 new deaths, data from the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry revealed on Wednesday.

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 15,968 new cases, as the total reached 4,56,183 so far. A spike of over 1,000 cases from Tuesday, when 14,933 new COVID-19 cases were reported.