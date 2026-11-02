Delhi GRAP Rules: Which vehicles can enter, which are barred | Check full list

New GRAP rules limit which vehicles can enter Delhi from November 1, 2026. Know your vehicle type and make sure it’s on the permitted list.

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A checklist in what to do as authorities implement GRAP in the national capital. ANI

Delhi’s winter air problem is back, and so are the curbs. Restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) took effect across the capital on November 1 to help bring pollution down.

As GRAP rules come into effect, here’s your checklist before heading to the office:

Work from home

Offices in Delhi, government and private alike, must run at half strength from November 1 to January 31 under the GRAP rules. The other 50 per cent of employees will work from home, while essential and emergency services are exempt.

Also Read | Delhi vehicle entry rules from November 1: Which cars, buses and trucks will be allowed inside city? Check new GRAP rules

Change in office timings

In a bid to reduce traffic congestion, Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8:30 am to 5 pm while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

Travelling from Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad?

From 1 November 2026, vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted under the revised GRAP rules. Check your vehicle type and ensure it complies with what is permitted for entry into Delhi.

What’s allowed: Delhi has restricted vehicle entry under the revised GRAP rules since November 1, 2026. Check that your vehicle is allowed before you head in.

Also Read | Delhi pollution alert: Traffic police to stop non-compliant buses at city borders from November; Check new GRAP stage 1 rules

What’s not allowed: From November 1 to January 31, 2027, vehicles registered outside Delhi that fall below BS-VI, including BS-IV and older, cannot operate in the city. Here are some vehicles which will not be allowed:

Vehicles (buses, interstate buses trucks, cars) below BS-VI standards.

Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

Non-compliant interstate buses

Trucks not destined for Delhi (use peripheral expressways).

Tractors and jugaad vehicles, as applicable.

Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi.

Over 10 lakh vehicles in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad may be hit by Delhi’s ban on sub-BS-VI vehicles from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, PTI reported, citing Transport Department estimates.

Travelling by metro?

Buses operating in Delhi-NCR must run on electricity, CNG or BS-VI-compliant diesel. There are no restrictions on travelling by metro.

Hike in parking fee

Parking will cost twice as much at authorised lots across Delhi from November 1 to February 28, under a government directive. DMRC-run parking facilities are the exception.