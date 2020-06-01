New Delhi: As the two-month-long nationwide lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus enters the resurrection phase, relaxing restrictions one by one, Haryana opened its state border to allow commuters between Delhi and Gurugram (Gurgaon). Meanwhile, Delhi’s other satellite cities Noida and Ghaziabad will remain sealed for travel until further notice, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said. Also Read - Unlock 1 Begins Today: Will Salons, Parlours Open? What About Shopping Malls? -- Your Answers Here

The Delhi government on Sunday said that it was in favour of opening borders to allow travel from NCR regions of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Also Read - Unlock I Begins; India Now Seventh Worst-hit Country in World With Over 1.82 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

Subsequently, an official of Haryana administration said that the state will follow the Centre’s guidelines and will not restrict the interstate movement of people or goods. Also Read - Coronavirus: Cases in Pakistan Rise Above 69,470; Death Toll Nears 1,500-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases saw a sharp rise in Haryana over the month of May. However, state Health Minister Anil Vij assured people that there was no need to worry as all arrangements were in place to treat the patients.

We are following even more stringent protocols than prescribed by the Centre for discharge of COVID patients. Even mild cases need to test negative before being discharged and if we discharge them just after resolution of symptoms without a test, then our recovery rate will go up, he said.

The cases in Haryana have jumped from 339 on April 30 to over 2,000 now.

Meanwhile, with 19,844 cases so far, Delhi stands in the third position of the national COVID-19 tally.