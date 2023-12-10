Home

Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: New Lane Driving Rule Introduced; Fine Details Here

Be Aware, Drive Alert: Stricter Lane Enforcement on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway at Night.

New Delhi: Get ready for a tighter grip on traffic flow as the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway prepares to implement stricter lane discipline rules. In a bid to enhance road safety and improve traffic flow, especially at night, a dedicated team of traffic police will be deployed at key points along the expressway. This initiative aims to ensure every driver adheres to designated lanes, reducing congestion and potential accidents, as per a report in the Hindustan Times.

This move comes as a response to concerns about reckless driving and disregard for lane markings, often contributing to accidents and delays. By enforcing stricter lane discipline, authorities hope to improve safety and efficiency on this crucial highway connecting Delhi and Gurgaon.

What’s DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij Saying

DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij issued a clear message: “Transporters have been informed to instruct their drivers not to use the first two lanes on the right side of the expressway. Anyone violating this rule will be fined.” This decisive move aims to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance safety for all users of this key highway.

Penalties For Violation:

First Offense: A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for the first violation of the lane restriction rule.

Second Offense: Repeat offenders face a harsher penalty of Rs 1,500 for the second offense.

