Home

News

Delhi Gurudwara Committee writes to Rekha Gupta govt for providing LPG supply to continue langar services

Delhi Gurudwara Committee writes to Rekha Gupta govt for providing LPG supply to continue ‘langar’ services

Delhi Gurudwara Committee writes to Rekha Gupta govt for providing LPG supply to continue 'langar' services

Representational Image

LPG Shortage: The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee has written to the Rekha Gupta govt. to provide an uninterrupted LPG supply to continue the ‘langar’ services.



This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.