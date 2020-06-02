New Delhi: In the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday announced that the national capital’s borders will be sealed. Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Noida/Ghazianad borders will remain shut for a week, in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. I Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: How The Arabian Sea Storm Got Its Name From Bangladesh

"Delhi borders to be sealed for the next one week. Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens", CM Kejriwal had stated, addressing an online media briefing.

So if you are travelling to the national capital from Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, keep these rules in mind

a) You can enter the national capital if you have valid passes

b) Those engaged in essential services like–health services, municipal services, movement of vegetables, grocery and dairy items, banking operations will be allowed to enter the city.

c) If you are a government employee, you can show your ID cards to enter Delhi from Noida or Gurugram.

d) Those going to railways stations or airports are also allowed by showing tickets or an e-pass

e) Interstate movement of non-residents of Delhi will be permitted only if they have e-passes issued for essential services or emergencies.

f) E-passes should be issued by authorities or district magistrates of the respective states.

g) E-passes will be available for permitted non-essential activities as well.