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Rains bring respite from humid conditions in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; IMD issues yellow alert

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, Ayanagar again recorded the highest rainfall at 49.3 mm, followed by Safdarjung at 9.4 mm, Palam at 8.1 mm, Lodhi Road at 3.7 mm and the Ridge at 1.5 mm.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 6, 2026, 9:05 AM IST
Rains bring respite from humid conditions in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; IMD issues yellow alert
Rains bring respite from humid conditions in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday, bringing relief from humid conditions as several areas recorded moderate showers in the morning. Heavy rain also lashed most parts of Gurugram in the early hours. Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue across the city for the next few hours, with waterlogging likely to persist, a weather expert said.

More areas of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad could receive light to moderate showers during the first half of the day. Isolated locations may also witness heavy rainfall.

Read more: Rain ALERT in Delhi! IMD forecasts cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR today, yellow alert in place

IMD issues statement:

The IMD has predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms across large parts of the country on Thursday (August 6). The department has forcasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in seven states and heavy rain likely over several others, including Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMD, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttarakhand are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday.

The weather office has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, South Interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Uttar Pradesh.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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