New Delhi: Commuters in Gurugram may face a harrowing time on Wednesday as the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48 is expected to be disrupted for nearly 10 hours owing to a planned march from the Kherki-Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk demanding the creation of an ‘Ahir Regiment’. Following this, the Gurugram Police announced that the highway section will not be open to traffic from 7 am to 5 pm. Thus, to minimize inconvenience to the public, Gurugram traffic police has planned various traffic restrictions and detours.Also Read - Traffic on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be Affected Tomorrow: Check Diverted Routes Here

A look at Traffic Diversions

Traffic on NH-48 is likely to be disrupted on 23 March 2022 from 7:00 AM To 05:00 PM.

Traffic from Jaipur to Delhi directed from Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) just before Kherki Daula toll plaza. Commuters can reach their destinations via Sohna Road.

Commuters from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road to reach their destinations.

All vehicular traffic diverted from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk and Pataudi Road.

The entire stretch of road section will be closed for the movement of all heavy/goods vehicles throughout the day.

All heavy/good vehicles are advised to take the KundliManesarPalwal (KMP) Expressway from Panchgaon for travelling to Delhi and Faridabad.

The commuters traveling from Delhi to Jaipur are advised to plan their route via Golf course road and Sohna Road.

The road section will remain closed for all the heavy/goods vehicles.

Full Traffic Advisory

Also Read - Millennium City's realty may see a new scenario by 2020s

Ahir Regiment in The Indian Army

Since February 4, members of the Ahir community under the banner of ‘Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha’, have been protesting near Kherki Daula toll plaza, demanding the creation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army. On that day, nearly 400 protesters had taken out a rally, leading to massive congestion near the toll plaza. Also Read - Part of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to have six lanes

Protest for #ahir_regiment started on 4 Feb in Gurgaon. Within a week, upper house member Manoj Jha of @RJDforIndia nd Sukhram Singh Yadav of @samajwadiparty raised the issue in parliament.#ahir_regiment_protest pic.twitter.com/LOZaj4RMxT — Rahulyaadav (@Raahul_rewari) February 10, 2022

Calling their demand a fight for their honour and rights, Manoj Yadav said this is a demand for the rights for Yadav’s across the country.

“The Ahir community has given sacrifices in all the wars and they have won several gallantry awards. In the battle of Rezang La in 1962, out of 120 casualties, 114 were Ahirs. It is unfortunate that Ahirs have not got the recognition like other communities. The recruitment to President’s Bodyguard (PBG) is open only for Rajputs, Jats, and Sikh regiments. Just like there is a separate caste-based regiment for Sikhs, Gorkhas, Jaats, Garhwals, Rajputs, we demand the formation of an Ahir regiment in the army,” Indian Express quoted Yadav as saying.