New Delhi: The membership of Delhi Gymkhana Club has been put on hold on the orders of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The NCLAT on Monday directed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to appoint an administrator to be nominated by the Union of India to manage the affairs of the club. Following which, the Centre appointed MM Juneja to the post to oversee the affairs of Delhi Gymkhana Club. Also Read - Rs 1.2 Crore Bills Pending, Delhi Gymkhana Club Sends Notice to Members

The NCLAT also directed that acceptance of new membership or fee or any enhancement thereof till disposal of waitlist applications will be kept on hold, till the disposal of the company petition.

“With immediate effect Manmohan Juneja, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken over as Administrator of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, consequent upon order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT),” Ministry of Corporate said in a release.

After the appointment, MM Juneja has taken over the management of the club from the general committee (GC). As per the NCLAT order, GC will be suspended.