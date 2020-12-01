New Delhi: Delhi witnessed worse air pollution in November this year compared to this month in 2019 with little rain and large-scale stubble burning that kept the air quality in poor categories. The average air quality index (AQI) for 30 days in November 2020 was recorded at 328 as opposed to 312 last year, according to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Also Read - Amid Rising Air Pollution, Delhi's Ghazipur Landfill Catches Fire

The 30-day average was the lowest last year, while it was the highest (374) in November 2016. It was 335 in 2018 and 361 in 2017. At the same time, at least nine days out of 30, the AQI in Delhi stood in the “severe” category, reaching the highest number for the month in four years. Also Read - Delhi Temperature Rises a Notch, Air Quality Drops to 'Very Poor' Again as Smog Thickens

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. Also Read - Delhi's High COVID Death Rate Due to Stubble Burning, Downtrend Expected in 2-3 Weeks: Satyender Jain

Pollutions levels breached the emergency threshold twice this month as a grey apocalyptic smog enveloped Delhi for days, blotting out the sun from the sky and smudging landmarks from view.

Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning sale of all kinds of firecrackers in the national capital till November 30, pollution levels on Diwali this year and the day after were the maximum in the last four years.

Moreover, Delhi received rains only on one day this November, compared to two and three rainy days in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Besides, stubble burning has been the major cause of air pollution and it rose by 20 per cent this year as compared to the last two years.

K J Ramesh, member of the newly formed commission for air quality management, said 2018 recorded 51,751 incidents of farm fires from mid-October to November end. This figure was the highest between 2010-2018. However, this year, 73,000 cases of farm fires were reported until November 17, he noted.

Farmers started burning crop residue early due to early harvesting this year. Also, the farm fires raged for a longer duration. Punjab alone recorded 76,590 cases of stubble burning this season, the highest in the last four years, and the incidents peaked between November 4 and November 7. The number was 55,210 last year.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi-NCR’s pollution peaked to 42 per cent on November 5, when 4,135 farm fires were recorded in the region.

Farm fires or stubble burning post-harvest season during October-November in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan significantly contribute to the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR every year.