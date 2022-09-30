Delhi-Hapur toll rates: From today, travellers on Delhi-Hapur Highway will have to shell out extra money on toll fare. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had increased the toll rates by about Rs 15. for car owners. People have to now pay Rs. 155 instead of Rs. 140. Commuters traveling in car or jeep will have to shell out Rs 25 more for toll taxes. The new rates are going to be applicable from 12 noon today i.e. 30th September.Also Read - Mercedes Benz EQS 580, India's First Locally Assembled Luxury EV To Launch Today; Bookings Open At Rs 25 Lakh

Delhi-Hapur toll rates for cars, buses, trucks

According to the new rates of NHAI, the toll car from Delhi to Hapur will have to pay Rs 155.

For return journey within 24 hours, instead of Rs 210, you will have to pay Rs 235.

The MST of the car will now be made at Rs 5195 instead of Rs 4715.

Mini bus to pay Rs 250 instead of Rs 230 rupees

For bus and trucks, it will cost Rs 525 instead of Rs. 480

On this stretch, if anyone travels from Dasna Interchange in Ghaziabad to Hapur, then he will also have to pay Rs 155. This is because there is no toll plaza on the expressway from Delhi to Ghaziabad. Also Read - 6 Airbags Made Mandatory In Cars, Says Nitin Gadkari

Earlier the NHAI had revised the toll rates for Delhi-Jaipur National Highway which came into effect from September 1. Vehicles like cars/jeeps pays 15% extra toll fare. Commuters now pays Rs 25 more for toll taxes. Also Read - Toyota To Launch India’s First Flex-Fuel Car On Wednesday; Will Run On Ethanol