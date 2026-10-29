Delhi to Haridwar in just 90 minutes: Expressway to be completed in two months, announces Nitin Gadkari

Earlier, travelling from Delhi to Meerut via road took around three and a half hours. However, with the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and improved high-speed connectivity, commuters can now cover the Delhi-Meerut route in just 45 to 50 minutes, significantly reducing travel time and transportation costs.

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New Delhi: Do you travel to Uttarakhand frequently? If yes, there’s good news for you! Travelling to the state’s popular pilgrimage destinations is set to become easier, with several infrastructure projects underway. After the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the upcoming Haridwar Expressway is now in the spotlight and is expected to significantly reduce travel time.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has made a major announcement regarding the project, claiming that work on the Haridwar Expressway will be completed within the next two months. Once operational, the expressway will reduce travel time between Delhi-NCR and Haridwar to just one and a half hours.

What Did Nitin Gadkari Say?

While addressing the CII National Conference on India Future, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the new expressway connecting Delhi and Dehradun would be ready within the next two months, reducing travel time to just one and a half hours. He also said that India’s logistics costs have declined from around 16% earlier to below 9 percent.

Referring to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Namo Bharat train, the Union Minister said significant progress had been made in improving high-speed connectivity. Earlier, travelling from Delhi to Meerut took around three and a half hours. Now, the journey can be completed in just 45 to 50 minutes. This has also helped reduce logistics costs.

Here are some of the key details:

The completion of the Haridwar Expressway is expected to benefit weekend travellers, devotees and tourists.

People from Delhi-NCR will be able to leave early in the morning, take a holy dip in the Ganga at Haridwar and easily plan their return journey on the same day.

The project is also expected to increase the number of visitors to Haridwar and nearby tourist destinations.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced the construction of the Haridwar Expressway.

The project involves building a 51-kilometre-long, six-lane, access-controlled spur that will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor to Haridwar.

The Haridwar Expressway will begin near Halgoa Mustaqam in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and connect with National Highway 58 (NH-58) near Bhadedi Rajputana in Haridwar.

Travellers can access the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor from Akshardham in Delhi.

From there, they will travel through Baghpat, Baraut and Shamli before reaching Saharanpur.

At Halgoa Mustaqam in Saharanpur, they will continue their journey via the 51-kilometre-long Haridwar spur. The spur will connect with NH-58 at Bhadedi Rajputana, from where travellers can reach Haridwar city through the existing road network.