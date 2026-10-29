Delhi to Haridwar in just 90 minutes: Expressway to be completed in two months, announces Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Do you travel to Uttarakhand frequently? If yes, there’s good news for you! Travelling to the state’s popular pilgrimage destinations is set to become easier, with several infrastructure projects underway. After the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the upcoming Haridwar Expressway is now in the spotlight and is expected to significantly reduce travel time.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has made a major announcement regarding the project, claiming that work on the Haridwar Expressway will be completed within the next two months. Once operational, the expressway will reduce travel time between Delhi-NCR and Haridwar to just one and a half hours.
While addressing the CII National Conference on India Future, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the new expressway connecting Delhi and Dehradun would be ready within the next two months, reducing travel time to just one and a half hours. He also said that India’s logistics costs have declined from around 16% earlier to below 9 percent.
Referring to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Namo Bharat train, the Union Minister said significant progress had been made in improving high-speed connectivity. Earlier, travelling from Delhi to Meerut took around three and a half hours. Now, the journey can be completed in just 45 to 50 minutes. This has also helped reduce logistics costs.
At Halgoa Mustaqam in Saharanpur, they will continue their journey via the 51-kilometre-long Haridwar spur. The spur will connect with NH-58 at Bhadedi Rajputana, from where travellers can reach Haridwar city through the existing road network.
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