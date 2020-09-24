New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Delhi has crossed the peak of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19: Blood Test to Predict High-Risk COVID Patients, Say Researchers

Notably, coronavirus cases in the national capital started increasing again around August 15 after weeks of reporting less than 1,000 daily cases. Also Read - Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away at 74 After Battling Coronavirus in Chennai Hospital

The daily cases reported have come down from 4,500 to 3,700 and the second wave was only until September 16, the chief minister noted. Also Read - US Announces $150 Million For H-1B Workforce Training Programme

“On September 16, Delhi recorded approximately 4,500 cases. After that, the cases started to decline and in the last 24 hours, 3,700 cases have come up in the national capital,” the Delhi CM said at a programme in Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (PUSA).

Kejriwal said he is also likely to meet Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar in the coming days over the stubble burning issue and request him to direct neighbouring states to implement a low-cost technology developed by Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Pusa here to manage crop residue.

Stubble burning is one of the major causes of the horrific air pollution Delhi faces every year between October and December. During the harvesting season of October 15 to November 15, farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato.

However, experts have warned that stubble burning and the subsequent air pollution may worsen the COVID-19 conditions in the northern states of India.

Delhi COVID-19 case count rose to over 2.53 lakh on Tuesday with 3,816 more people contracting the viral disease, while 37 fresh deaths pushed the death toll to 5,051, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.