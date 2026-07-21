Delhi HC allows shifting Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta hospital, cites need for continuous medical monitoring

The court said Wangchuk would be transferred to Medanta, and all his medical reports and treatment records from Safdarjung Hospital would be handed over to the new hospital to ensure there is no break in his treatment.

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संसद मार्च के दिन आया अहम बयान

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suggested that activist Sonam Wangchuk be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, saying doctors from both government and private hospitals agree that he needs constant medical care because of his ongoing hunger strike. A bench led by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing an appeal filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Dr. Gitanjali Angmo. She had challenged an earlier court order that refused permission to move him to a private hospital.

After reviewing Wangchuk’s medical reports and speaking with doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and his personal medical team, the court said there was a common opinion that he should remain under continuous medical observation. It also took note of Wangchuk’s request to be treated at a hospital of his choice and proposed shifting him to Medanta.

Appearing for the Centre and Delhi Police, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government had no objection to Wangchuk being moved to Medanta. However, he said Wangchuk should not leave the hospital against medical advice.

The court said Wangchuk would be transferred to Medanta, and all his medical reports and treatment records from Safdarjung Hospital would be handed over to the new hospital to ensure there is no break in his treatment.

The bench said it would issue its final order on the matter later in the day.

Wangchuk was taken into custody by the Delhi Police from Jantar Mantar on July 18, where he had been observing a hunger strike in support of the Cockroach Janta Party and students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak.

He was later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after the same Delhi High Court bench, on July 16, directed the Centre to ensure that his health was monitored every day and that he received medical treatment whenever needed.

On Monday, the High Court asked Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS and Wangchuk’s personal doctors to submit all his medical reports and expert opinions before it decided on his request to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.