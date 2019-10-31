New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a board of doctors immediately to check if the imprisoned Congress leader P Chidambaram requires a sterile environment in a hospital or not, stated news agency PTI.

It must be noted that the board of doctors would include Chidambaram‘s family doctor Nageshwar Reddy from Hyderabad. Besides, the court fixed November 1 as the deadline to submit the examined report.

This court order comes just a day after the former Union minister moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail on health grounds in connection with the INX Media money-laundering case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, on behalf of Chidambaram, mentioned the application before a bench comprising Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar. The bench had listed the next hearing for Thursday, i.e., October 31.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram has sought an interim relief of six days to undergo a medical examination at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) in Hyderabad. He has claimed that he needs “urgent medical treatment for the acute and persistent abdominal pain being experienced” by him since October 5 due to Crohn’s disease which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

According to his bail application, he was examined at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 7 and was prescribed an antibiotic and painkillers after which the abdominal pain subsided. Thereafter, the problem recurred on October 22 and he was examined on October 23 at AIIMS and prescribed a new set of medicines.

However, there was no relief from the pain, the application has contended. Subsequently, he was examined again at AIIMS on October 24 and October 26 and tests were conducted at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on October 28, it has said. After the medical test, Chidambaram has been put on steroid treatment for next 16 weeks, the application has said and added that as his body was not responding to treatment prescribed at AIIMS and hence he be allowed to consult his regular doctor at AIG. It has also said that his medical reports were sent to his regular doctor by e-mail and after perusing the same, the doctor has said that the inflammation has increased and Chidambaram needs immediate treatment in a sterile environment.

The plea for interim relief has been moved by Chidambaram in his application seeking regular bail in the INX Media money-laundering case in which he is presently in ED custody. His plea for regular bail is listed for hearing on November 4.

The 74-year-old Chidambaram was produced before a trial court on Wednesday on the expiry of his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in the case. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case. The case was registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as Union finance minister.

