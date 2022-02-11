New Delhi: The courts in the national capital, including the Delhi High Court and the district courts, will completely resume physical hearings from March 2, according to an official order issued on Friday. However, the court can permit a hybrid video-conferencing hearing in exceptional circumstances on a case-to-case basis, the order said.Also Read - LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI Score and Match Updates: Deepak Chahar-Washington Sundar Hold Fort For India

As per the order, a suitable number of benches of the court for physical hearings will be constituted with effect from February 14, as per the directions of the Chief Justice. The remaining benches will continue to take up matters through video-conferencing. However, all benches will take up cases as per the existing system of listing of matters.

Around 50 per cent of them hold the court physically while the others take up the matters through virtual mode, it said.

Advocates, staff officials, litigants, and other visitors to the courts shall follow all the Covid-19 protocols, guidelines, directions, etc. issued by the Centre, the Delhi government, and the court administration from time to time. All stakeholders are also advised to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest, it read.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid the third wave of the pandemic, the Delhi High Court and the district courts have been holding hearings only through the virtual mode since January 3.

