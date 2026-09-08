Delhi HC gets fresh PIL seeking hostel facilities across all DU-affiliated colleges

A fresh PIL has been filed in Delhi High Court, seeking directions to Delhi University (DU) to provide adequate hostel facilities in all affiliated colleges.

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New Delhi: A fresh Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court, requesting directions to Delhi University (DU) to provide adequate hostel facility to students in all its affiliated colleges so that they don’t have to search rented hostels and rooms near the campus. The PIL is scheduled for an urgent hearing today and will be presented before a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

Delhi HC Declines Interim Relief In Fresh Hostel PIL

The petitioner sought urgent consideration of the matter and interim directions concerning the availability of hostel facilities for students in DU-affiliated colleges. However, the Bench declined to issue any interim directions at the mentioning stage and noted that a PIL on a similar issue had already been heard by the High Court the day before.

It was submitted that the prayers sought in the fresh petition differed from those in the PIL taken up earlier.

The Court, however, asked that the PIL be formally filed and observed that it would be auto-listed for hearing.

“Tomorrow is Wednesday, PIL day in Delhi HC. File your petition; it will be taken up tomorrow. Unnecessarily, you waste your own time. Please, can by way of interim direction, such a direction be issued?” the Court orally remarked.

PIL Highlights Lack Of Adequate Hostel Accommodation For Students

The PIL raises the issue of availability of adequate hostel accommodation for students studying in colleges affiliated with Delhi University, particularly students who come to the national capital from other parts of the country.

The issue of hostel accommodation has recently come into focus before the Delhi High Court following the Satya Niketan building collapse, which involved a building housing students.

In the matter concerning the collapse, the High Court had expressed serious concern over the safety and security of students living in private PG accommodations and hostels.

Delhi HC Notes Outstation Students’ Reliance On PGs

The Court had observed that inadequate hostel facilities often force outstation students to depend on private PG accommodations.

The PIL also sought details from DU on outstation students and the hostel facilities available on its campuses for them. It highlights the larger issue of hostel availability, seeking directions to one of the best universities in India to provide hostel facilities across all its affiliated colleges.

(with ANI inputs)