New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted Robert Vadra two weeks to file a reply to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea challenging his anticipatory bail granted by a trial court in the money laundering case.

Justice Chander Shekhar has set September 26 as the next date for the hearing. Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had sought additional time to file his response to ED against the anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

Vadra’s counsel told the court that he was abroad when the court’s notice on the petition was served on him. The counsel said that Vadra returned to the country on July 11. The probe agency had challenged a local court’s order on July 1 granting Vadra anticipatory bail, stating that he had not been cooperative in the investigation.

The ED alleged that Vadra, instead of coming clean of his actions, has remained evasive for the most part. The agency also alleged that he was likely to tamper with evidence and witnesses of the case.

The businessman has been facing allegations of money laundering related to the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. The case is also being probed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

