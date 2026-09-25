Delhi HC issues notice to CJP leaders over AI-morphed photo, directs Meta to take it down

The Delhi High Court ordered social media giant Meta to remove all objectionable pictures and links related to the woman from its platforms within 24 hours.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference as co-conveners Saurav Das (left) and Ashutosh Ranka (right) look on in New Delhi. PTI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ratna Singh on a plea filed by a woman seeking the removal of allegedly morphed and AI-generated images depicting her alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She alleged that the images were circulated on social media and displayed during a demonstration linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Justice Girish, while hearing the plea, directed the Delhi Police to provide complete police protection to the petitioner and sought a status report detailing the action taken on the FIR within one week.

Court directs Meta to take down image

The court also directed that its order be immediately transmitted to Meta and directed the platform to remove the specified objectionable content from the social media platforms managed by it within 24 hours. The investigating officer has been directed to furnish the relevant web links to Meta immediately to facilitate removal of the content.

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The petitioner, represented by advocate Umesh Chandra Sharma, alleged that her photographs were used without her consent and morphed using AI technology to create objectionable images depicting her alongside the Prime Minister. She alleged that the images were subsequently circulated on social media and displayed during the CJP-related demonstration. The allegations against the private respondents have not been adjudicated by the court.

During the hearing, Sharma submitted that despite the registration of an FIR, the police had not taken effective action and that the petitioner was facing threats. The Delhi Police counsel informed the court that an FIR had been registered in connection with the complaint. The court observed that some of the reliefs relating to removal of the images would ordinarily be considered by a civil court. However, considering the sensitivity and urgency of the matter, the court proceeded to consider the reliefs sought in the petition.

Court directs Delhi Police to file status

The court directed the Delhi Police to file a status report within one week, specifically detailing the exact action taken in the FIR. Regarding the alleged objectionable material, the court noted that the petitioner had stated that some of the web links annexed with the petition were not opening. As a precaution, the Registry was directed to redact the web links from the petition and its annexures. The court directed that the investigating agency be provided all the relevant photographs and videos in electronic form, along with the web links, by the petitioner. It further directed that the investigating agency maintain strict confidentiality of the photographs and videos.

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The court also directed that a copy of its order be immediately transmitted to Meta along with notice of the petition. Meta was directed to remove the specified objectionable content from the social media platforms managed by it within 24 hours. The investigating officer would also furnish the relevant web links to Meta immediately. On the issue of the petitioner’s safety, the court noted that she had not disclosed her residential address in the petition. It directed her to disclose her exact residential address to Sub-Inspector Anurag, who would convey it to the SHO concerned.

The SHO having jurisdiction over the petitioner’s residence was directed to ensure complete police protection to the petitioner in all possible and practical manner. The court further directed that a status report regarding the protection provided to the petitioner be filed within two weeks. During the hearing, the court also expressed concern over the petitioner’s safety and observed that it did not want anything to happen to her.