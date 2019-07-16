The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking linking of election identity cards with Aadhaar to curtail bogus voting.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C. Harishankar, disposing of the petition filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, asked the Election Commission to take a decision on the matter, within eight weeks.

The petition sought for implementation of an Aadhaar-based voting system as the current system “lacks transparency”.

Upadhyay also suggested for an e-voting system which would use fingerprint and face biometrics to eliminate bogus voting and duplicity.

“In this system, the database would be updated every time before an election. The main benefits are that voting process shall be much speedy and most of the tasks shall be done automatically by the system,” his petition said.