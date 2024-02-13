Home

News

Delhi HC Orders Formation Of Expert Committee to Optimize Govt Hospital

Delhi HC Orders Formation Of Expert Committee to Optimize Govt Hospital

The Delhi High Court has ordered the formation of an expert committee to address inadequate infrastructure and manpower in government hospitals in New Delhi.

Delhi high court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered an immediate formation of an expert committee to tackle the problem of inadequate infrastructure and manpower of governmemt hospitals in New Delhi. The order issued by bench comprising of Acting Cheif Justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet PS Arora stated that the expert committee would come up with methods to enhance the manpower and infrastructure in government hospitals. Futhermore the court also directed the committee to submit its first report in four weeks.

Trending Now

Key Details Of The Case

The order came ahead of a PIL which was filed by the court itself back in 2017 over alleged shortage of beds and ventilators in the state run government hospitals.

You may like to read

The Court further acknowledged that a man died recently after being denied treatment by three Delhi based government hospitals among which one was run by the central government on various pretexts including non-availability of ICU/ventilator bed or CT scan.

Response From The Bench

Observing the time period taken in this case Justice Manmohan PS Arora stated that,”not much progress seems to have been made” in spite of the proceedings.

“The court is of the opinion that huge investment as well as structural reforms in functioning of government hospital without entering into blame game is the need of the hour,” the bench stated.

It also added that,”we deem it expedient to appoint a committee of experts to make recommendations. (The committee would) suggest ways for optimising the existing resources in hospitals in Delhi owned and run by the Centre, Delhi government and MCD.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.