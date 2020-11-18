New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to interfere with Delhi government’s decision to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2020: UP Govt Issues Advisory, Urges Devotees to Perform Rituals at Their Homes

The high court dismissed a petition challenging the order of chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to allow any gathering in public places for Chhath Puja on November 20.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said granting permission for the gathering will act as a super spreader of the infection and dismissed the petition being meritless.

“In today’s day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality,” the bench said.