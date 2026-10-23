Delhi HC rejects AISA President’s petition against SEM order in ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ case

In a legal setback for All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, the Delhi High Court rejected her plea against a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) notice. The court upheld the directive requiring Bora to appear in person, furnish a Rs 10,000 personal bond, and maintain public order.

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The Delhi HC rejected Neha Bora's plea. ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by AISA president Neha Bora. She had challenged a Delhi Police notice requiring her to furnish a Rs 10,000 personal bond and a surety to maintain peace during an inquiry, which was issued following her participation in the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march on October 16.

Also Read | ‘Not involved’: Neha Bora tells Delhi HC she had no role in CJP protest call on October 16

Bora had moved the high court on Monday, arguing that the notice was vague, factually incorrect and unsupported by material establishing the likelihood of a breach of peace. She alleged that the proceedings were a ‘colourable exercise of preventive powers to suppress peaceful dissent, in violation of Articles 19(1)(a), 19(1)(b) and 21 of Constitution’.

What was Delhi Police stand?

The Delhi Police opposed Neha Bora’s petition on maintainability grounds, arguing that her decision to contest the Special Executive Magistrate’s (SEM) notice directly in the High Court was legally improper. The plea had challenged the SEM’s order directing Bora to appear in person and furnish a ₹10,000 personal bond to maintain peace.

Also Read | CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke placed under preventive arrest, AISA president Neha Bora released

Why Neha Bora challenged the police notice The notice was issued by Delhi Police on October 17 under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It directed Bora to appear before the SEM on October 19 and explain why she should not be asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 along with one surety to maintain peace during the inquiry.

Section 126 of the BNSS empowers an SEM to require a person to execute such a bond when credible information suggests that the person may breach the peace, disturb public tranquillity or commit an act that could cause a disturbance.